PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,229,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 990,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.74% of PPL worth $1,737,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 38,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,319 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.75 on Thursday. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.