Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading Down 3.1%

Portofino Resources Inc (CVE:POR) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 124,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 326,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Portofino Resources (CVE:POR)

Portofino Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. The company was formerly known as Crude Investments Corp. and changed its name to Portofino Resources Inc in March 2012. Portofino Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

