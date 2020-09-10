Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $11.76

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.38. Plug Power shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 357 shares.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

Get Plug Power alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 150,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $944,531.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,694,357 shares of company stock valued at $34,279,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.