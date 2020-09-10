Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.71. 3,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

