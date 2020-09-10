Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $254,656.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 216,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,796.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,035 shares of company stock worth $561,219. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.