PHX Energy Services Corp Purchases 31,000 Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp (TSE:PHX) insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$34,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,100.

PHX Energy Services Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 2,239,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$3,135,440.00.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. PHX Energy Services Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.15.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It also offers Web-based remote electronic drilling recorder technology and services.

