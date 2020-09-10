Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Perdoceo Education Corporation provides educational services. The Company offers bachelor’s, associate and non-degree programs in information technologies, visual communication and design technologies, business studies and culinary arts. Perdoceo Education Corporation, formerly known as Career Education Corporation, is based in Schaumburg, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of PRDO opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $938.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $8,434,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $4,507,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

