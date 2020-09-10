Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Penumbra stock opened at $203.52 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $241.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 701.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total value of $472,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $1,063,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $335,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,216 shares of company stock worth $8,123,095. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

