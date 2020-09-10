Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $203.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $241.81. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 701.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 200 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $1,535,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,216 shares of company stock valued at $8,123,095. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

