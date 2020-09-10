Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) PT Raised to $59.75 at Bank of America

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $59.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.84.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 33,636 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,179,614.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,762.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,098 shares of company stock worth $9,108,947. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

