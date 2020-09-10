Peloton (PTON) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) recently:

9/9/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $66.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $96.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $82.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $36.00 to $70.00.

9/4/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $59.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Peloton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

9/2/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Peloton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

8/27/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $84.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2020 – Peloton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

8/14/2020 – Peloton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

8/13/2020 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $62.00.

8/8/2020 – Peloton was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

8/7/2020 – Peloton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

8/1/2020 – Peloton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $53.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $66.00 to $84.00.

7/16/2020 – Peloton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Peloton was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

7/16/2020 – Peloton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $91.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $433,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 40,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $2,002,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,209 shares of company stock worth $7,912,083.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Peloton by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 1,574.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

