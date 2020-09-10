Paul Flynn Buys 115,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) Stock

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) insider Paul Flynn acquired 115,000 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,050.00 ($71,464.29).

Paul Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Paul Flynn 357,599 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.10.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

