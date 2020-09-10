PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.65

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

PAR has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other PAR Technology news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PAR Technology by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in PAR Technology by 132.3% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 382,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 217,841 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 117.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 114,836 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 54.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.