PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.55.
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $49.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
