PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $47.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

