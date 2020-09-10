Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 467.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,673 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Pacira Biosciences worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

PCRX stock opened at $60.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.37. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 106,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $6,547,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $131,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,320,055. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

