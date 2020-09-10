O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $550.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $476.28 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $487.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.23.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,298,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,950,000 after buying an additional 102,671 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

