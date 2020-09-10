Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Head to Head Contrast

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and CBL & Associates Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $142.32 million 2.38 $24.26 million $0.86 5.95 CBL & Associates Properties $768.16 million 0.04 -$108.78 million $1.36 0.13

Orchid Island Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBL & Associates Properties. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchid Island Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 17.43% 1.68% CBL & Associates Properties -25.08% -22.00% -3.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orchid Island Capital and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A CBL & Associates Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

CBL & Associates Properties has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 41.40%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties beats Orchid Island Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

