Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $52.00 at Barclays

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.98.

Oracle stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,888,068 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $214,893,000 after purchasing an additional 162,661 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,563,935 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $196,925,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,220,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

