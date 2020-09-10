Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

Shares of MS stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,840,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,505,000 after acquiring an additional 247,444 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,320,000 after buying an additional 1,801,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

