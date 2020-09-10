Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $59.26

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.26 and traded as low as $56.34. Open Text shares last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 430,569 shares.
Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion and a PE ratio of 66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.80.
Open Text Company Profile (TSE:OTEX)
Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.
