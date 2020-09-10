ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.67% of ONEOK worth $1,722,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 224.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 445.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 59.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $26.48 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

