Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

NYSE OHI opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 39.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 74.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 166,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 71,074 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 301,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.