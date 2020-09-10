Odeon Capital Group Upgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to “Hold”

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $111.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.39.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.63. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 828.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,858 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.