NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Up to $20.05

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $22.99. NYSE:SLQT shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 26,648 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Get NYSE:SLQT alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38.

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for NYSE:SLQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYSE:SLQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.