NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Credit Suisse Group

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.61% from the company’s previous close.

SLQT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. NYSE:SLQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.30.

NYSE:SLQT stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38. NYSE:SLQT has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

