NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) PT Lowered to $27.00

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLQT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NYSE:SLQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NYSE:SLQT from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

NYSE SLQT opened at $20.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38. NYSE:SLQT has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc

