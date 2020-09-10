Nucleus Financial Group PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:NUC)

Nucleus Financial Group PLC (LON:NUC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NUC opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.39 million and a PE ratio of 17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 138.72. Nucleus Financial Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 182 ($2.38).

Nucleus Financial Group (LON:NUC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nucleus Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

About Nucleus Financial Group

Nucleus Financial Group Plc operates an online wrap platform for the financial services industry. The company's wrap platform offers adviser users custody, trading, payment, reporting, fee-handling, research, and integration services across an open architecture universe, including cash, OEICs, unit trusts, offshore funds, structured products and listed securities, and investment trusts through a range of tax wrappers.

