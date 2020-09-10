Northland Securities Reiterates Outperform Rating for Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU)

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $14.91.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
See Also: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.