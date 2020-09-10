Northland Securities Reiterates Outperform Rating for Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU)

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.