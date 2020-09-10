North West (NWC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

North West (TSE:NWC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, September 11th.

North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$592.57 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE NWC traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.11. 25,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.86. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. North West has a 12-month low of C$16.06 and a 12-month high of C$32.01.

NWC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on North West from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on North West from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

