Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.59.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.52. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.32.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $49,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the second quarter worth $38,327,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 148.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 85.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 1.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 686,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

