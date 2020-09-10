NIO (NYSE:NIO) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CICC Research raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $18.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.46.

NYSE:NIO opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 2.86. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. NIO’s revenue was up 146.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NIO by 79.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NIO by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,008,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,541 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

