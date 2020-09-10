Nike (NYSE:NKE) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $127.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nike traded as high as $118.21 and last traded at $117.40, with a volume of 56939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.90.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.16.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Nike by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,769,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Nike (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

