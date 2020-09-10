Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $127.00 at Wedbush

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $107.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.16.

NYSE NKE opened at $114.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.25. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $117.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Nike by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $173,852,000 after buying an additional 258,577 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,860,000 after buying an additional 326,628 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

