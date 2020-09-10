Nigel Stein Acquires 3,400 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Stock

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) insider Nigel Stein acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$31.51 ($22.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,140.80 ($76,529.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of A$23.99.
James Hardie Industries Company Profile
