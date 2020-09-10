Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nidec Corp and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of i) small precision motors, ii) mid-size motors, iii) machinery and power supplies, and iv) other products, which include auto parts, pivot assemblies, encoders and other services. Manufacturing operations are located primarily in Asia and they have sales subsidiaries in Asia, North America and Europe. “

Get Nidec alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nidec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. Nidec has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial goods maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation manufactures and sells motors and other electronic products worldwide. It offers brushless DC, brush DC, induction, SR, synchronous, servo, and stepping motors, as well as drive circuits; fans and blowers, such as DC axial flow, DC blower, and AC axial flow fans; and machinery, including inspection and measuring systems, automation units, control equipment, marking devices, and optical devices.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nidec (NJDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.