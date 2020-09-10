NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Down 12.5%

NextSource Materials Inc (TSE:NEXT) traded down 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 442,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 334,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $22.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. It explores for graphite, vanadium, and other minerals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for NextSource Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextSource Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.