New Residential Investment’s (NRZ) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.09.

Shares of NRZ opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.75. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. Equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 105.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 295.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 918.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 60.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,518 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 110.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,010,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,758 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

