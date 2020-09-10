New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) PT Raised to $28.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack acquired 12,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $278,941.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,275,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,377.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C. William Griffin acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 324,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

