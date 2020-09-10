Neutrino USD Market Cap Tops $27.29 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $27.29 million and $1.37 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009610 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00124044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00242335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.01634069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00174089 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 27,155,120 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

