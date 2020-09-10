Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Insider Rohit Malhotra Purchases 167,536 Shares of Stock

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) insider Rohit Malhotra purchased 167,536 shares of Network International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £686,897.60 ($897,553.38).

Shares of Network International stock opened at GBX 397.40 ($5.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Network International Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 317 ($4.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 656 ($8.57). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 417.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 435.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 46.75.

Get Network International alerts:

NETW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Network International to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 518.57 ($6.78).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.