Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NASDAQ:NTST opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

