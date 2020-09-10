Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

NTST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netstreit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NASDAQ:NTST opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

