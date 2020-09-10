Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s current price.

NTST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Get Netstreit alerts:

NTST stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Netstreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netstreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.