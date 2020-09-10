Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Netstreit (NASDAQ:NTST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NTST opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Netstreit has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

