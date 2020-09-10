NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,405,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,749 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $1,154,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NetScout Systems by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in NetScout Systems by 44.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.