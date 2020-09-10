Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of SYNA opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $92.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $436,405.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,206.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Geeslin sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $70,284.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,390. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

