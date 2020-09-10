Needham & Company LLC Downgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Hold

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ACMR has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACMR opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45 and a beta of 0.78. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.38.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, major shareholder David H. Wang sold 69,453 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $5,650,696.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,692,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,806 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,330,877 over the last 90 days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in ACM Research by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ACM Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.