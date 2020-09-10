NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Pacific Valley Bank (NASDAQ:PVBK) Head-To-Head Contrast

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.2% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NBT Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given NBT Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Profitability

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NBT Bancorp 19.05% 8.62% 0.96% Pacific Valley Bank 18.38% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NBT Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 2.53 $121.02 million $2.74 10.81 Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 1.72 $2.68 million N/A N/A

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Summary

NBT Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bank on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 151 banking locations and 182 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

Pacific Valley Bank Company Profile

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

