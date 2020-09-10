Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.00

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 196092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

NAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.58.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Navistar International by 515.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Navistar International by 59.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

