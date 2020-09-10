NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Increased to Buy at Investec

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.44.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through UK Personal Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, NatWest Markets, and Central Items & Other segments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.